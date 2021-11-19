Analyzing ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) and Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) and Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ADC Therapeutics and Elanco Animal Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADC Therapeutics $2.34 million 722.78 -$246.29 million ($3.28) -7.48 Elanco Animal Health $3.27 billion 4.67 -$560.10 million ($1.42) -22.77

ADC Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elanco Animal Health. Elanco Animal Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADC Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ADC Therapeutics has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elanco Animal Health has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ADC Therapeutics and Elanco Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADC Therapeutics N/A -94.51% -48.43% Elanco Animal Health -14.56% 5.79% 2.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ADC Therapeutics and Elanco Animal Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADC Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Elanco Animal Health 0 5 5 0 2.50

ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $44.67, suggesting a potential upside of 81.94%. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus target price of $35.83, suggesting a potential upside of 10.80%. Given ADC Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ADC Therapeutics is more favorable than Elanco Animal Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of ADC Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Elanco Animal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Elanco Animal Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ADC Therapeutics beats Elanco Animal Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors. The company also develops clinical-stage product candidates, such as ADCT-601 that is in a Phase Ia clinical trial for the treatment of selected advanced tumors; and ADCT-602, and a Phase I/II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia, as well as preclinical product candidates, including ADCT-701 and ADCT-901 for the treatment of selected advanced solid tumors. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Genmab A/S, Bergenbio AS, and Synaffix B.V. ADC Therapeutics SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Epalinges, Switzerland.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc. engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine. The Companion Animal Disease Prevention category engages in the broadest parasiticide portfolios in the companion animal sector based on indications, species and formulations, with products that protect pets from worms, fleas and ticks. The Companion Animal Therapeutics category provides the details of broad pain and osteoarthritis portfolio across species, modes of action, indications and disease stages. The Food Animal Future Protein & Health category includes vaccines, nutritional enzymes and animal-only antibiotics, serves the growing demand for protein and includes innovative products in poultry and aquaculture production, where demand for animal health products is outpacing overall industry growth. It also focuses on developing functional nutritional health products that promote food animal health, including enzymes, probiotics and prebiotics.

