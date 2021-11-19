Analyzing Dana (NYSE:DAN) & Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Dana (NYSE:DAN) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Dana alerts:

Dana has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dana and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dana 2.41% 14.72% 3.68% Aeva Technologies N/A -13.14% -11.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of Dana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Dana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dana and Aeva Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dana $7.11 billion 0.48 -$31.00 million $1.44 16.57 Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A

Aeva Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dana.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dana and Aeva Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dana 0 0 6 0 3.00 Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86

Dana currently has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 24.34%. Aeva Technologies has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 99.84%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Dana.

Summary

Dana beats Aeva Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks. The Commercial Vehicle segment comprises of drivetrain and tire-pressure management systems, as well as genuine service parts, for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The Off-Highway segment offers drivetrain systems and individual product solutions under Spicer brand, and motion systems for associated machine working functions and stationary industrial equipment under Brevini brand. The Power Technologies segment consists of sealing solutions and thermal management technologies for reducing fuel consumption and emissions. The company was founded by Clarence W. Spicer on April 1, 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, OH.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.