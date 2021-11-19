Andrew William Crawford Meldrum Acquires 17,950 Shares of Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS) Stock

Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS) insider Andrew William Crawford Meldrum acquired 17,950 shares of Beeks Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £34,823 ($45,496.47).

BKS stock opened at GBX 184 ($2.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. has a one year low of GBX 86.50 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The stock has a market cap of £103.13 million and a PE ratio of 59.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 222.41.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Beeks Trading in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

