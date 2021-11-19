Andrew William Crawford Meldrum Acquires 17,950 Shares of Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS) Stock

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS) insider Andrew William Crawford Meldrum acquired 17,950 shares of Beeks Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £34,823 ($45,496.47).

BKS stock opened at GBX 184 ($2.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. has a one year low of GBX 86.50 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The stock has a market cap of £103.13 million and a PE ratio of 59.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 222.41.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Beeks Trading in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Beeks Trading

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

