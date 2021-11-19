Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks Sells 10,000 Shares

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ANGI opened at $10.50 on Friday. Angi Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Angi by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Angi by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Angi by 4.1% in the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angi by 10.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

