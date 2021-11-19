Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Angion Biomedica from $38.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Angion Biomedica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angion Biomedica has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.94.

ANGN opened at $4.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $124.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. Angion Biomedica has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 233.15% and a negative net margin of 3,474.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

