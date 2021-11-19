Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ANGPY stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $26.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.