Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ANGPY stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $26.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

