Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.68% and a negative net margin of 244.59%.

OTCMKTS:ATBPF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,717. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $5.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATBPF. Canaccord Genuity lowered Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Leede Jones Gab lowered Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Antibe Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

