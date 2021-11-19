APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 46.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in APA were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in APA by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in APA by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in APA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in APA by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 71,980 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in APA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners raised their price target on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

APA stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 4.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.