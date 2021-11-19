Apella Capital LLC Sells 134 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,533,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,097,949,000 after buying an additional 232,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,563,000 after buying an additional 190,768 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,093,000 after buying an additional 340,454 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,335,000 after buying an additional 2,271,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,768,000 after buying an additional 421,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT opened at $146.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.22. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $161.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.