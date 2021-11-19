Apella Capital LLC Sells 292 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $114.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.69. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $120.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

