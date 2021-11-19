Apexium Financial LP Invests $66,000 in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 69.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 43,689 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 109.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 529.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 502,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 422,392 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 121.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SID. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. 91,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,276,482. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.79, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.80. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

