Apexium Financial LP Invests $940,000 in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 112.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,426,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 98.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 266.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,243 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 315.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $146.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,351. The firm has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.01. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $148.45.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 59.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 838,693 shares worth $58,576,397. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

