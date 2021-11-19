Apexium Financial LP Purchases 567 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,222,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,615 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,569,000 after acquiring an additional 743,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.78. 288,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,035,762. The company has a market cap of $475.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $113.56 and a one year high of $172.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.