Apexium Financial LP Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,227 shares of company stock valued at $292,249,954. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,137.12.

AMZN stock traded up $47.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,743.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,398.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,395.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

