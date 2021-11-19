Apexium Financial LP Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 124,287 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.10. 598,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.