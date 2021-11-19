Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.0% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after buying an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after buying an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $157.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.59 and a 52 week high of $158.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

