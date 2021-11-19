Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.5% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $157.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

