Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $6.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.51. The stock had a trading volume of 380,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,224,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.92 and its 200 day moving average is $135.98. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Materials stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Applied Materials worth $783,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.90.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

