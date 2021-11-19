Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Roth Capital

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) had its price target trimmed by Roth Capital from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $8.10 on Monday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.