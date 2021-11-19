Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Roth Capital

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) had its price target trimmed by Roth Capital from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $8.10 on Monday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.
