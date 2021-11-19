Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Trading Down 2.2%

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK)’s share price was down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.02 and last traded at $29.04. Approximately 131,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 143,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.69.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRSK. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the second quarter worth $253,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 163.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,324 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 487.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 80,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 66,605 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the second quarter worth $2,349,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 82,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period.

