AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 192.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

SkyWest stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.89. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

