AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 6,017 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 141.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in South State in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of South State by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of South State by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. Stephens downgraded shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South State currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $81.94 on Friday. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day moving average of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.98.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that South State Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

