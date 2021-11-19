AQR Capital Management LLC Has $818,000 Stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 35.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,187 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOFT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 9.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 14.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $26.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49. Hooker Furniture Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $162.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Hooker Furniture’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

