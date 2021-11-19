AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $711,000 Investment in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,778,000 after buying an additional 1,472,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 9.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,889,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,928,000 after purchasing an additional 162,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles D. Jehl purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 526,876 shares of company stock worth $19,886,554. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.82.

Shares of LPRO opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

