AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $802,000 Investment in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of TriState Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TriState Capital by 78.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the second quarter worth about $228,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in TriState Capital by 5.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TriState Capital by 26.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $984.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 2.20. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

