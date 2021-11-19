AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,061,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,909 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXRT opened at $77.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.80. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 1.02.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -173.42%.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

