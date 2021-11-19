AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,267 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.92.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.79.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

