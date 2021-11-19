Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 206,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,915,008 shares.The stock last traded at $36.10 and had previously closed at $36.89.

ARMK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Aramark by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 6.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,777,000 after purchasing an additional 712,372 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 320.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 587,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -125.71%.

Aramark Company Profile (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.