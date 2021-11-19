Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

FUV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 534,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,776. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $396.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 727.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arcimoto will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 230.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,240,000 after buying an additional 1,226,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 3,743.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 449,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 104.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 232,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 20.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after buying an additional 224,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 457.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 218,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

