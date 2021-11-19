Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arcutis Biotherapeutics traded as low as $18.49 and last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.
ARQT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.
In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $54,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $159,465 in the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $926.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQT)
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
