Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arcutis Biotherapeutics traded as low as $18.49 and last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $54,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $159,465 in the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $926.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

