Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 35,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 283,507 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $6,538,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Acquisition by 21.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 669,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 119,555 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $15,551,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Ares Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,870,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 168.1% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,299,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

