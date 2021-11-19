Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACRE. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $729.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,456,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,197,000 after buying an additional 435,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,193,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% in the third quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,058,000 after buying an additional 34,087 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 103.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,578,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,050,000 after buying an additional 803,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 16.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,713,000 after buying an additional 163,272 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

