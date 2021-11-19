Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Down 34.2% in October

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the October 14th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ARDC stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $16.05. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,252. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.