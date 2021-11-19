Argus Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $620.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target lifted by Argus from $560.00 to $620.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on AVGO. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $563.96.

Shares of AVGO opened at $574.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $516.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.40. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $374.35 and a twelve month high of $576.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.82%.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

