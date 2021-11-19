Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE ARLO opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $666.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350,637 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 51,232 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 388,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 124,268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.