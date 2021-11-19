ARMOR Hits One Day Volume of $418,763.00 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last week, ARMOR has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $16.77 million and approximately $418,763.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00071949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00092520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.58 or 0.07265195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,803.42 or 1.00460922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

