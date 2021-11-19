Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Down 8.6%

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) traded down 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $23.56. 11,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 701,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $805,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth about $703,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

