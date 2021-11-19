Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.54

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.54 and traded as high as C$24.76. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A shares last traded at C$24.76, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.55.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.