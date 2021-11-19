Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 524 ($6.85) and last traded at GBX 521 ($6.81). Approximately 184,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 100,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($6.79).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 505.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 512.54. The company has a market cap of £646.51 million and a PE ratio of 5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Asia Dragon Trust’s previous dividend of $4.75. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Asia Dragon Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.05%.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Dragon Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Dragon Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.