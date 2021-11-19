ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get ASM International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY traded down $9.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $486.81. 754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744. ASM International has a 12-month low of $166.20 and a 12-month high of $497.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $426.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.37.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 26.69%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.