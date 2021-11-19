ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 4,050 by Jefferies Financial Group

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been assigned a GBX 4,050 ($52.91) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,594.62 ($60.03).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 2,667 ($34.84) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 21.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,840.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,928.15. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61.

In other news, insider Ian Dyson purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($30.27) per share, for a total transaction of £104,265 ($136,222.89). Also, insider Mathew Dunn purchased 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,387 ($31.19) per share, for a total transaction of £99,466.29 ($129,953.34). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,167 shares of company stock worth $21,642,629.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

