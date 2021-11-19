AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of AMK opened at $27.22 on Thursday. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $29.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 907.33 and a beta of 1.13.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $1,957,873. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 32,358 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $856,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

