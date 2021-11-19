Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Price Reaches $1.33 on Exchanges (IBFK)

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (CURRENCY:IBFK) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00002302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $801,828.80 and $77,031.00 worth of Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00070827 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00073059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00093593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,174.39 or 0.07205462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,314.21 or 0.98930665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Profile

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,261 coins.

