Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astra Space Inc. is a pure-play space company. Astra Space Inc., formerly known as Holicity Inc., is based in ALAMEDA, Calif. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Astra Space in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Astra Space in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Astra Space stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25. Astra Space has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth $179,793,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at $17,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at $15,338,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at $14,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at $10,105,000. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

