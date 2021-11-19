AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £110 ($143.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,801.54 ($128.06).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 8,433.90 ($110.19) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,806.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,474.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. The firm has a market cap of £130.65 billion and a PE ratio of 103.85. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

