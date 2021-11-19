AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 9,801.54 ($128.06).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON AZN traded up GBX 98 ($1.28) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 8,479 ($110.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,846,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,767. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,812.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,479.97. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £131.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.