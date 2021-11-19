ATB Capital Raises High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Price Target to C$2.00

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of High Arctic Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

High Arctic Energy Services stock opened at C$1.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.00 million and a PE ratio of -3.08. High Arctic Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.94 and a 1-year high of C$2.00.

In other High Arctic Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Joseph Maguire acquired 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$25,116.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 251,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$319,601.10.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

