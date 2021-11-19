Atento (NYSE:ATTO) PT Raised to $32.00

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.40 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Atento alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATTO opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $388.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atento had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atento will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Atento during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atento by 39.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Atento by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atento in the third quarter valued at $4,564,000. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.