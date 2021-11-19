Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:ATNX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.91. 1,524,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,041. Athenex has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $208.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 94.71% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Athenex news, Director Jinn Wu bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 112,000 shares of company stock worth $293,710. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 204,024 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athenex by 28.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,131,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 471,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Athenex by 3,999.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 127,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 39.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 880,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 250,226 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

