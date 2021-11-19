ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.98 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.72 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.70.

NYSE:ATIP opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.62 million. Equities analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,731,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

